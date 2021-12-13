TODAY'S PAPER
Kenny Golladay remains a relative non-factor in Giants' offense

Kenny Golladay of the New York Giants makes

Kenny Golladay of the New York Giants makes a catch in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Mark Brown

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The use of Kenny Golladay — or lack thereof — was not the only reason Jason Garrett was fired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. But it was a glaring part of the problem.

Garrett’s departure does not seem to have fixed it. In the three games since then, Golladay has caught eight passes for 102 yards on 20 targets.

Overall this season, the receiver, whom the Giants signed to a four-year, $72 million contract as a free agent, has 28 receptions for 424 yards and no touchdowns.

Coach Joe Judge was asked on Monday to explain what is going on after Golladay totaled two receptions for 15 yards in a 37-21 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

"I think he’s seen the ball in some key situations the previous weeks as far as being able to make an impact," Judge said. "He has. I think we’ve done a decent job schematically of distributing the ball to a number of different targets. The focus has really been to keep all of our guys involved and to make sure we put them in situations where we create space for them and kind of catch-and-runs.

"You see whether that’s Saquon [Barkley] on a number of positions, Shep [Sterling Shepard] yesterday, Evan [Engram], pushing the ball down the field to him, Kenny in his roles.

"Obviously, we’ve got to find different ways to make sure we keep those guys involved, but as you watch the tape as I did several times since yesterday’s game was over, they did some things to guard Kenny a little bit, but he found his way to get open, too.

"He’s going to be a guy that’s going to make a lot of contested catches and challenged catches, and we’ve got to make sure we keep feeding him the ball."

