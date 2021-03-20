The Giants appear to have gotten their No. 1 receiver.

The team has agreed to terms with former Lions star wideout Kenny Golladay, according to multiple reports.

The deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, is four years and $72 million, with a maximum of $76 million and $40 million guaranteed.

The 6-4, 214-pounder gives the Giants a true No. 1 receiver for the first time in several years, certainly for the first time since quarterback Daniel Jones joined the team two years ago. The Giants already have signed several players who were acquired to give Jones a wide array of offensive playmakers, including speedy receiver John Ross and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Golladay, though, is considered the top receiver left in free agency and would open up the offense to a different level of play.

He had only 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns last season but had 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. In 2018 and 2019 combined, Golladay racked up the third-most deep (20-plus-yard target) receiving yards with 930 and tied for first in contested catches with 43 per Pro Football Focus.

With Tom Rock