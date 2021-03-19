After a day and a half of getting to know just about everything they could about Kenny Golladay — from his football acumen to the inner workings of his hip to what kind of appetizers he likes to order for the table — the Giants on Friday evening decided they liked what they found and began working on the final step to adding the wide receiver to the organization: an actual contract.

Despite interest from other teams including, according to reports, the Bears, Bengals and Ravens, Golladay was expected to remain in New Jersey on Friday night and planned to continue his extended stay visit with the Giants on Saturday. It’s possible that a deal will be completed this weekend.

The former Lion arrived in New Jersey on Thursday and underwent COVID-19 testing before going to dinner with members of the Giants’ staff.

On Friday he went to the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan for an MRI of the hip flexor injury that sidelined him for much of the 2020 season. He then returned to the team’s facility in East Rutherford for a series of conversations with general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge, among others. Because things ended so poorly for him with the Lions, the Giants wanted to be sure Golladay would be a fit for their team-first culture.

With Golladay having passed the tests on all fronts, negotiations began in earnest.

He’ll surely be a fit for them on the field if the numbers can be worked out. The 6-4, 214-pounder would give the Giants a true No. 1 receiver for the first time in several years, certainly for the first time since quarterback Daniel Jones joined the team two years ago. The Giants already have signed several players who were acquired to give Jones a wide array of offensive playmakers, including speedy receiver John Ross and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Golladay, though, is considered the top receiver left in free agency and would open up the offense to a different level of play.

He had only 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns last season but had 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. In 2018 and 2019 combined, Golladay racked up the third-most deep (20-plus-yard target) receiving yards with 930 and tied for first in contested catches with 43 per Pro Football Focus.

Corner coming?

The Giants will try to address one of their pressing needs on defense next week when they host free-agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a visit. The former first-round pick of the Titans is scheduled to arrive in New Jersey on Sunday evening and meet with the coaches and staff on Monday.

Jackson, 25, has 200 tackles, 33 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his NFL career. He also is an experienced kick returner. He would give the Giants a solid starting cornerback to play opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry in the secondary. The Giants had difficulty finding someone to fill that position consistently last season.

Jackson, released by the Titans last week in a move that saved the team $10 million against the salary cap, reportedly has a meeting scheduled with the Eagles after his time with the Giants.