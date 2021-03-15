Kevin Zeitler is no longer a Giants offensive lineman, but he’s still blocking for Daniel Jones.

The veteran guard who was released last week and signed a three-year $22 million deal with the Ravens on Monday expressed optimism not only for his new team but his former one in an interview on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio. That confidence was mostly because of Jones, the quarterback who is about to enter his third season in the league.

"I think he’s about to take off," Zeitler said of Jones in the Monday interview. "Handling all the insanity of his first year and then this year with even more insanity, the fact that he just came to work every single day, I think he’s really going to explode this year and New York is going to be dangerous."

Zeitler also had nice things to say about Joe Judge, noting that he "learned a lot more about football in general than I have in years" during his one season playing for him. Zeitler, who played just two years for the Giants, noted the change in culture during Judge’s tenure and touted the team’s improving defense.

"They’re going to be very tough," he said.

While the Giants were mostly bystanders for the first day teams were able to strike deals with free agents, Zeitler was one of several former Giants who cashed in around the league. Romeo Okwara, who began his career as an undrafted player with the Giants but was cut just prior to the 2018 season, re-signed with the Lions on a three-year, $39 million deal. Markus Golden, who played a year and a half for the Giants before he was traded to the Cardinals last season, re-signed in Arizona on a two-year deal worth $9 million.

Because Zeitler was released and not a pending free agent he did not have to wait for the start of the league year on Wednesday to make his new agreement with the Ravens official. He said he was not surprised by the Giants’ decision given the $14.5 million cap hit he was due to cost them.

"You want to be with the Giants to finish out the contract or get extended, but it is what it is," he said. "The call came, I understood, and now it’s on to a new adventure."

JOHNSON RE-SIGNS. Backup defensive tackle Austin Johnson will return for a second season with the Giants, the latest indication that starter Dalvin Tomlinson will not be back in 2021. Tomlinson, a free agent, figures to receive a lucrative contract on the open market, one the Giants are unlikely to be able to match after applying the franchise tag to defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The Giants are still working toward a long-term deal with Williams that would lower his salary cap hit, which stands at close to $20 million, but even with that maneuverability Tomlinson will almost certainly be beyond their means.

As for Johnson, his new one-year deal with the Giants is pending a physical. The 27-year-old played in all 16 games for the Giants in 2020 and had 18 tackles with one sack.