The Giants wrapped up the first interview of their coaching search on Thursday and have three more lined up before the weekend is over . . . including the only scheduled interview with a candidate who boasts NFL head coaching experience.

Kris Richard, the Cowboys’ defensive passing coordinator the past two seasons and former defensive backs coach with the Seahawks during their “Legion of Boom” heyday, met with the Giants on Thursday.

“A very impressive guy and we really enjoyed our time with him,” general manager Dave Gettleman said on Thursday afternoon on WFAN. Gettleman, co-owner John Mara and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams conducted the interview, along with some other members of the staff.

Next up is Mike McCarthy, the former Packers coach, who is expected to meet with the Giants on Friday. McCarthy interviewed with the Browns on Thursday for what could be an attractive landing spot that might pair him with Eliot Wolf as general manager. The Browns have openings at both positions and Wolf, a one-time assistant GM with the Packers, now holds that title with the Browns.

McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers and has a career regular-season record of 125-77, but that might not be what the Giants are most interested in.

“In my mind that’s not the be all end all,” Gettleman said on the radio, “but obviously if you’ve been a head coach before you’ve sat up high. You’ve been out of the weeds, you’ve been up on the cloud, and you’ve got a little bit of a feel [for it].”

The Giants are expected to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale on Saturday while their playoff teams have byes. They have also received permission to speak with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and special teams coordinator Joe Judge, but any interview with them won’t take place until late next week if the Patriots advance in their wild-card game on Saturday night. It could occur sooner if they lose to the Titans to end their season.

The Giants are also expected to line up a meeting with Baylor coach Matt Rhule at some point. Baylor lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night.