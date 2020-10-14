Kyler Fackrell played every defensive snap but one on Sunday, mostly because fellow linebacker Lorenzo Carter left the game with an Achilles injury. Now that Carter is on injured reserve along with another linebacker Oshane Ximines (shoulder), Fackrell said he is ready to carry that workload again against Washington.

"I think that will be the plan moving forward, at least that’s what I’m preparing for," Fackrell said on Wednesday. "I don’t mind it. I would prefer to be on the field. We’re definitely light."

Maybe not as light as it first seems, though. The Giants do have veteran Markus Golden, who led the team in sacks last season but has played mostly a backup role this season, and they might be ready to promote rookie Cam Brown to some defensive reps.

Brown has impressed Joe Judge with his play on special teams.

"He’s a guy who really is coming into his own in the kicking game," Judge said. "I think the one thing about special teams for young players is, it allows them to really learn and adjust to the speed of the game and the physicality. Just the reactionary instincts they have to develop within the game, that transfers over to offense or defense as well. He has some good exposure already through five weeks of really playing and seeing some fast-paced ball in front of him. That should apply and help him on defense eventually."

The Giants also have Carter Coughlin, who had been dabbling at inside linebacker but will now return to the outside group. And they just added Trent Harris to their practice squad. Harris played in both New England with Judge and Miami with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

"This is a guy that plays on the edge," Judge said of Harris. "I think he has a good skill set in terms of setting the edge, some pass rush ability. We’ll see where he’s at through the week of practice . . . He’ a good match for what we’re looking for right now. We’ll look to see what opportunities present themselves to him."

Given the dearth of established NFL players at the position, there may be plenty of those for everyone.

Notes & quotes: S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) was listed as limited in Wednesday’s walk-through, but Judge said he expects Peppers to play an even larger role on Sunday after he was eased into the secondary against the Cowboys . . . WR Darius Slayton (foot) and DT Dexter Lawrence (knee) were added to this week’s injury report and listed as limited . . . WR Sterling Shepard (toe) was not designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, although that is expected to happen soon.