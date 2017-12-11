Steve Spagnuolo knows that when it comes to Landon Collins’ injury, there is one very unreliable source for information.

“He’s going to tell you he’s going to play all the time, which is what he just told me,” the interim head coach said of his conversation with Collins on Monday. “We’ll see as the week goes and how much work we can get out of him, but he’s a little gimpy right now.”

Collins aggravated his left ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys. The safety already had been dealing with a sprain to that ankle for most of the season. He left the locker room on Sunday in a protective boot and had tests on Monday.

Letting Collins play in the remaining games with a damaged ankle might not be the wisest decision given his significance to whatever shape the Giants wind up taking in 2018, but Spagnuolo said no decision has yet been made on shutting him down with three games left.

“The thing you have to be careful with Landon is sometimes you’ve got to protect Landon from himself,” Spagnuolo said. “But we’ll see.”

Pugh getting 2nd opinion

Justin Pugh will visit back specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a second opinion on an injury that has forced him to miss five games this season and could sideline him for the rest of the year. The Giants do not believe Pugh requires surgery, but Watkins will give his appraisal.

Spagnuolo said no decision will be made on placing the versatile offensive lineman on season-ending injured reserve “until he gets the second opinion that he’s having done.”

Giant steps

WR Darius Powe played through his broken foot to finish his NFL debut on Sunday. He’ll have no chance to play through it the rest of the season. Powe was placed on IR and will undergo surgery. He caught two passes for 13 yards against the Cowboys . . . DT Khyri Thornton was waived. He was signed by the Giants on Nov. 29 and was inactive for the two games he was with the team . . . TE Matt LaCosse was signed by the Broncos off the Giants’ practice squad. LaCosse first signed with the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2015.