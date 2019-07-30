The NFL is expected to reach out to Redskins safety Landon Collins about comments he made suggesting he would try to run over Giants general manager Dave Gettleman during pregame warmups when the teams play each other this season.

A league source told Newsday on Tuesday that Collins would be warned about the remarks, although it is unlikely he will face a fine for suggesting he would hit the 68-year-old Gettleman.

“I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches to throw the ball in that direction and give a nice little thud, a nice little run-over, a quick little ‘Uhh,’ something like that,” Collins said Monday in an interview on NFL Network. “Give a nice little thud, a little run-over … Make it a little subtle.”

Later on Monday, Collins clarified his comments.

"Regardless how I feel about the man..I wouldn't try to hurt the man . . . learn a joke from the real thing," Collins tweeted.

Collins remains upset that Gettleman didn’t try to aggressively re-sign the 25-year-old safety, who was the Giants' second-round pick in 2015. Collins wound up signing a six-year, $84 million contract with the Redskins, a deal the Giants felt was not wise in light of their salary-cap situation and the fact that the team is in more of a rebuilding mode.

Collins may have benefited from Gettleman’s decision not to place the franchise tag on him, a move that would have greatly restricted his ability to sign with another team and might have even led to a trade.

The Giants have not commented on Collins’ remarks.