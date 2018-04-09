The Giants installed two pieces in what will be dozens and dozens of schemes for their new defense on Monday, the first day of the offseason training program.

According to Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins, not only is it better than what they were doing over the past few seasons, it is sublime.

“It’s perfect,” Collins gushed in a conference call. “While [defensive coordinator James Bettcher] was going over it, it was like I was in college again. It was back to what I knew like the back of my hand and it’s going to play fast because it’s very stern.”

Stern as in there isn’t much to think about. There isn’t much gray area. There are rules, and if the rules are followed, success should come along as well.

“It’s very plain,” Collins said. “It’s this way or no other way. There is no second-guessing it and you can play faster that way without having the thought in your mind about second-guessing yourself about playing on the field.”

Collins is coming off a fractured forearm that required surgery, but he said he is “100 percent” after minimal rehab. As for his role in the defense, he said he’s not exactly sure.

“I couldn’t tell you what my role is going to be,” Collins said. “I just know coach said he’s going to have me all over the field, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Collins and Apple

The Giants are leaving a lot of baggage from the 2017 season behind, including one of the biggest trunks of friction that emerged toward the end of the run. That was, of course, when Collins called Eli Apple a “cancer” on the team a day before Apple was suspended for the season finale.

“Definitely, we talked,” Collins said on Monday of his interactions with Apple during the offseason. “We buried the hatchet a while ago. That’s my guy, that’s my brother. I’m always going to have his back and we know what we have to do. We know what kind of caliber player he is, we know what caliber player I am, and we’re just trying to get to work and make this season go.”

Collins went so far as to say he is glad to have Apple remaining with the Giants. There was speculation that the team could part ways with the former first-round pick entering his third NFL season. Instead, the Giants decided to keep Apple on board (for now, at least) and give him a fresh start with the new coaching and front-office regime.

Collins approves of that.

“He’s a great corner,” Collins said. “He’s very smart. I love that he comes up and lays the boom on guys and he’s a great coverage guy. We need him and we’re glad to have him back.”