Landon Collins hasn’t been on the field yet for these new Giants. He’s still recovering from a second surgery on the forearm he fractured in Week 16 last season. But he can already sense the difference in the organization that has been brought by the new regime.

“They don’t want no [expletive],” Collins said on Tuesday before an event for Thuzio in Manhattan when asked about the impact of new head coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman. “Honestly, that’s the thing. They want people who want to win, they want people who want to play, they want people who are hungry and are going to go on the field and do their thing. It’s more positive, it’s more get-after-it, and I would say back to the Giants way.”

Was that missing last year?

“I think so. I think so, yeah.”

Collins, or course, has been one of the more outspoken Giants over the years. That recently ran afoul of coach Pat Shurmur. Shurmur publicly called out Collins after his comments speculating on the reason behind Ereck Flowers’ absence from the offseason program.

“We had a conversation about it, and he didn’t mean it the way it came off,” Collins said of the scolding from Shurmur. “We talked about it and from that point on it’s all brushed underneath the carpet.

“I got what he was saying,” Collins continued. “I have to keep my opinions to myself basically and I can’t really speak on behalf of somebody else. If it’s somebody I’m close to I can speak for him if he allows me to, but if I don’t know the whole situation, and I did not know the whole situation, I should stay quiet.”

Staying quiet is not Collins’s style, so he did speak on a number of topics and teammates.

On Flowers: “That’s my boy. He’s fine. He’s good with the move (from left tackle to right tackle), he’s saying it’s an easy transition, and he’s getting after it.”

On Eli Apple, who he called a “cancer” at the end of the 2017 season: “We talked throughout the offseason and we went to Puerto Rico together,” he said of a recent visit to distribute medicine and water to the island still struggling to overcome last year’s hurricanes. “We talked throughout the whole trip. It was great to be back on the same page and making sure how we feel about one another. I mean, that’s my little bro.”

Apple said on Monday he wants to change and Collins said he sees that already on the field.

“He’s changed dramatically,” Collins said. “There was a play today [at OTAs]. There was a formation where he has to roll to the post and help on the deep ball and he did it. It took forever for him to do it last year, and he did it in practice without even second-guessing himself and without missing a step. I was like, man, if y’all knew last year how much it took for us to get him to roll to the post, when he did it, it was awesome. Growing-wise and doing what he’s supposed to do, man, he’s definitely there now.”

And on Odell Beckham Jr.’s presence at OTAs: “I think he’s showing them that . . . it’s about the team. Take all the attention off of him and put it on the team so by him being there the attention is that he’s there, he’s with the team, he’s a team guy. It’s really big for the team. Him doing that shows his maturity and that he’s grown. He’s growing up and doing what is best for him and the team.”

As for his own progress, Collins said he is able to run while rehabbing his forearm and should be cleared in a few weeks. Collins said he’ll push to participate in minicamp in mid-June, but will abide by the decisions of the coaching staff and medical personnel.