SportsFootballGiants

Giants’ Landon Collins placed on IR, out for Sunday’s finale

Safety has surgery on broken right forearm and will see consecutive starts streak end at 47

Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants

Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants reacts during th game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
There was a flicker of thought that Landon Collins might be able to play in Sunday’s finale against Washington with a fractured right forearm. If anyone could, it would be him. That idea was fully doused on Monday when he had surgery to repair the break. The Giants placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The Pro Bowl safety will miss the first game of his three-year career, ending his streak of consecutive starts at 47. He also comes one tackle short of his third straight season with 100 or more tackles (he has 99), though he will certainly wind up leading the team in the category for the third straight season. Damon Harrison has the second-most tackles on the squad with 71.

Andrew Adams will likely start in his place on Sunday. The Giants signed LB Derrick Mathews off their practice squad to take Collins’ place on the 53-man roster. 

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

