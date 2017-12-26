There was a flicker of thought that Landon Collins might be able to play in Sunday’s finale against Washington with a fractured right forearm. If anyone could, it would be him. That idea was fully doused on Monday when he had surgery to repair the break. The Giants placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The Pro Bowl safety will miss the first game of his three-year career, ending his streak of consecutive starts at 47. He also comes one tackle short of his third straight season with 100 or more tackles (he has 99), though he will certainly wind up leading the team in the category for the third straight season. Damon Harrison has the second-most tackles on the squad with 71.

Andrew Adams will likely start in his place on Sunday. The Giants signed LB Derrick Mathews off their practice squad to take Collins’ place on the 53-man roster.