Despite saying on Monday that his fractured forearm is “100 percent” healed, Giants safety Landon Collins may require a second surgical procedure soon. A source confirmed that Collins’ arm is not healing as quickly as hoped and a plate may need to be inserted. NFL Network first reported the setback.

While no decision has been made on whether the surgery will happen, the expected recovery time would be about two months. That means if Collins has the surgery in the next few weeks he should be good to go by the start of training camp in late July.

Collins has played in every game of his three-year career with the Giants except for the finale this past season following his injury.