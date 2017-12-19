Landon Collins has some words for Eli Apple

Landon Collins appears to be growing weary of having Eli Apple under his wing.

In an interview on ESPN Radio in New York on Monday, Collins spoke about his relationship with Apple. The two had a public disagreement last week revolving around Apple’s maturity, and while they were together on the field for the first time in over a month on Sunday, it did little to cool their feud.

“Look, we’re all grown men in there,” Collins said on the radio show. “He has to grow up. Mentor and raising are two different things. Right now, I feel like we’re doing one more than the other.”

Apple had not played for four straight games due to coaches decisions before returning to action on Sunday against the Eagles. Last week Collins said he had spoken with Apple multiple times about his attitude and the personal issues that Apple is dealing with this season. A day later, Apple denied the two had any such conversations. Collins said he stood by his account.

Apple has been benched in games in which he played and also fined by the team for actions such as tweeting during the Week 14 loss to the Cowboys. He said he has sought counsel from veterans such as Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Brandon Marshall.

Asked in the radio interview if he and teammates are getting through to Apple, Collins said he isn’t sure.

“I can’t tell you, man,” Collins said. “That’s a hard topic to speak on. As a player, he’s a great player. As a man, he has his ups and downs. But when he’s on the field, I think he’s trying to be as much accountable as he can. He understands. I think the business side of the game did it to him, because this game is not for long. And I think he finally understands that even if you’re a first-rounder, you can always be cut.”