Empty or not? The Landon Collins locker drama

Giants safety Landon Collins looks on against the Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
The NFL’s free agency period does not begin until March 13, but Wednesday brought a social media drama in three acts surrounding Giants star safety and free agent-to-be Landon Collins.

It began with ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeting, “I’m told that Giants S Landon Collins cleaned out his locker today at the team facility and said his goodbyes to teammates, coaches and trainers. It doesn’t seem like Collins expects to be a Giant for much longer, per sources.”

That prompted three journalists who cover the Giants on a regular basis to counter Anderson’s report, saying that there were, in fact, still belongings in Collins’ locker.

One of them was the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, who wrote that “Collins HAS NOT cleaned out his locker at the team facility.”

That in turn led to a cryptic, much-retweeted reply to Schwartz from Collins himself, who wrote, “The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need 💯.”

The Giants could retain their rights to Collins by using the franchise tag on him. The deadline for that decision is March 5.

