Don’t worry, Landon Collins said, there won’t be any Clay Matthews Moments at his charity softball game on Saturday night.

Collins was referring to the linebacker for the Packers who, over the weekend, was pitching in a different charity softball game. He took a liner to the face and left the game with a broken nose. Matthews later tweeted that he’ll need surgery.

That likely makes every fan of the Giants gulp with dread over what might happen Saturday in Ponoma, New Jersey, but Collins said no Giants will be harmed in the way Matthews was.

“I feel sorry for my man, but in my game we don’t play with softballs or baseballs, we play with like a softball Wiffle ball so there won’t be any long drives,” Collins said. “The ball is either going to go to the ground or high in the sky.”

Last year the Giants took the extra precaution of not allowing any active players to pitch and stand in harm’s way. Former guard Rich Seubert pitched for one team while event co-organizer Joe Ruback (aka “License Plate Guy”) pitched for the current Giants. Ruback also pitched in the home run derby.

“He’s gonna get hit with all the balls,” Collins said of Ruback. “That’s good. I tried to hit him in the forehead a couple of times.”

The second annual Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game will be played at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona on Saturday. Tickets are for sale at www.LandonCollinsGame.com. Proceeds from the night go to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund to help families faced with pediatric cancer.

Among the events on the program will be another home run derby. Giants safety Andrew Adams, the reigning champion, said he is ready to defend his title . . . even if he might be a bit rusty.

“The last time I swung a bat was the softball game last year,” Adams said. “But it’s slow toss so you just sit on it a little bit. Guys are gunning for me now, but that’s all right.”