Giants hire Laura Young as director of coaching operations

This is a 2019 photo of Laura Young

This is a 2019 photo of Laura Young of the Buffalo Bills. Credit: AP

By Tom Rock
MOBILE, Ala. – Laura Young has been hired by the Giants to be Brian Daboll’s director of coaching operations, a source confirmed.

It is a key position that will help Daboll and the staff function as smoothly as possible. Under previous coaches, the position went by the name of chief of staff or director of football administration.

Young will act as Daboll’s top administrative assistant and play a significant role in organizing and facilitating the football side of the team that includes not just the coaches but everything from data analysis to video services.

Young is believed to be the first female hired on the coaching side of the franchise in Giants history. Her appointment was first reported by ESPN.

Young represents a first for the Giants, but she is no stranger to the NFL, having worked in the league in various roles for 16 years. Like Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen, she comes to the Giants from the Bills where she served as the player services coordinator working with players and their families in transitioning to Buffalo and assisting with player development. Prior to that she was an assistant to the head coach for Rex Ryan with the Jets. It was Ryan who brought her to Buffalo when he took the job there as head coach and she remained there after his departure. Young also worked in client services for the Ravens.

