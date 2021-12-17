The greatest player in Giants history again has run afoul of the law.

Lawrence Taylor was arrested on two felony charges in South Florida late Thursday night after failing to update authorities on a change in his address, according to Fox Sports. As a registered sex offender stemming from an arrest in 2011, Taylor is required to keep his current address on file with authorities. He was released several hours after being taken into custody.

Taylor, 62, has a long litany of legal issues that dates to his legendary playing days with the Giants. He was arrested multiple times in the late 1990s after allegedly trying to buy drugs from undercover police officers. He pled guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute in 2011. The prostitute was 16 at the time of the incident, but Taylor claimed he believed she was 19.

The arrest came days before the Giants will face the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a game that will feature Dallas rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who has drawn comparisons to Taylor this season. Parsons could become the first rookie to become NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Taylor did it in 1981.

"It's really too early," Parsons said of comparisons to the Hall of Famer. "I could see the similarities, but LT was completely different. It's an honor that people are doing that, but to be compared to a Hall of Famer so early on, I mean it's not ready to be a conversation yet. I still have a long way to go . . . Let's just chill."