Leonard Williams has a potentially "significant" elbow injury that could end his season, the NFL Network reported.

The defensive end had tests on Monday after leaving Sunday’s game against the Chargers. The Giants did not update his status publicly, but the NFL Network report said he is expected to miss at least some time, and perhaps not return for any of the final four games of the season.

Williams, who signed a three-year contract worth $63 million with $45 million guaranteed in the offseason, has 5 ½ sacks this season — none in the past five games — after having 11 ½ last season.