The Giants appear close to signing Leonard Williams to a long-term contract based on their intention of using a franchise tag that would financially cripple the organization a week from now.

The team is intent on not losing Williams to free agency, so much so that it may use the tag for the second straight year to keep the defensive lineman who had 11.5 sacks in 2020. The NFL Network first reported the Giants’ plans to do just that. Depending on how quickly negotiations ramp up and when the actual deadline for using the franchise tag hits, there is a chance the Giants will never formally go that route.

While that maneuver at the deadline – which currently stands at 4 p.m. Tuesday but may be extended if a salary cap is not agreed to between the league and the union by then – would secure their rights to Williams, it also would hurt the Giants if Williams were still under the tag and the $19.35 million direct cap hit that arrangement would incur when the new league year begins on March 17.

Based on estimations for the cap and the Giants’ contracts, they are believed to have about $6 million in cap space heading into 2021. They would have to more than triple that, and use all of it on Williams, if he is still tagged next week.

All of which is to say that what potentially makes sense today -- using the franchise tag to prevent other teams from swooping in and signing the Giants’ top potential free agent -- will be untenable a week later.

If the Giants do apply the tag to Williams, there are two ways out of it. The first is to simply rescind it. General manager Dave Gettleman has done that before during his time in Carolina. The second, easiest and most obvious way to avoid the big cap hit of the tag is to agree to a long-term contract. That is something currently in the works and that both sides seem to want.