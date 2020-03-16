Giants place franchise tag on Leonard Williams

The Giants are doubling down on last year’s mid-season trade for Leonard Williams by placing the franchise tag on the defensive lineman Monday to keep him beyond the eight games he played for them in 2019, the team announced.

Had the Giants not tagged Williams, he would have been an unrestricted free agent and eligible to begin negotiations with other teams as of noon on Monday. This, of course, is all assuming that the league’s calendar is not affected by the societal changes that have been implemented in response to the spread of the coronavirus. There are reportedly ongoing discussions about adjusting the NFL’s timeline on free agency this week, even as the clock ticks toward launch for the new league year.

General manager Dave Gettleman acknowledged last month that if Williams signed with another team after the Giants spent two draft picks to acquire him from the Jets for half a season, he’d get “killed.” Gettleman has also said during the offseason that he has spoken with Williams and said Williams expressed a desire to remain with the Giants.

The tag comes with a price of about $15.4 million in guaranteed money that immediately goes against the Giants’ salary cap. (Had they tagged him as a defensive end and not a defensive tackle, and his agents will certainly try to argue that he should be, that cost would rise by approximately $2 million.) The Giants, though, have a history of using the tag as a bridge to long-term deals – they have not had a player sign a tender and play under it since 1993 – and if that happens with Williams this offseason his impact on the 2020 salary cap would almost certainly be less.

Williams, a former first-round pick by the Jets, is still only 25 years old and while his production in flashy categories has been lacking with just a half of a sack to his credit in all of 2019 with the two teams, the Giants liked his ability to play inside and the way he interacted with their other young defensive linemen, Dalvin Tomlinson and Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants sent two picks to the Jets to acquire Williams, a third-rounder in the upcoming draft and a conditional pick in 2021. That second pick will be either a fourth- or fifth-rounder depending on when Williams signs his tender and if he winds up signing a long-term contract that overrides the tag.

ROSAS TENDERED: The Giants have two restricted free agents this offseason, and while they would like both to return, they used a qualifying offer on just one. The team placed a second-round tender on kicker Aldrick Rosas, a Pro Bowler in 2018. When signed, that will pay Rosas just over $3.2 million in 2020. It does allow Rosas to negotiate with other teams before he signs his contract, but the Giants would have a chance to match any offers or receive a second-round draft pick for letting him go.

The other restricted free agent is center Jon Halapio, who is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 17. The Giants are not going to place any tender on him, but they are hopeful that he will recover in time to re-sign with them at some point before the 2020 season begins.