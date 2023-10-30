Reports: Giants finalizing trade of Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams appears to be headed from one coast to the other.

The Giants reportedly are finalizing a trade to send the defensive lineman to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to the NFL Network.

Williams is one of the Giants’ most tradeable assets ahead of the league’s deadline on Tuesday as GM Joe Schoen looks to obtain more draft capital for next April and beyond after a 2-6 start to the season. Running back Saquon Barkley also remains a much-rumored option for a team

Williams is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Giants after being traded from the Jets. Williams’ base salary for this season is $18,000,000, with a cap hit of $32,260,000. He carries a dead cap hit of $5.96 million next season, according to Spotrac.

The Giants had a little over $3 million in salary cap space available before the deal.

The Seahawks are 5-2 and in first place in the NFC West. The Giants are currently in the No. 4 draft pick slot for next year.