Bills DC Leslie Frazier interviews for Giants' head coach job

Leslie Frazier became the second candidate – and the second Bills coordinator – to interview for the Giants’ head coach job on Saturday. The defensive coordinator for the Buffalo team that will face Kansas City in an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday met virtually with new general manager Joe Schoen and co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch before the Bills flew to the midwest.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed with the same three Giants decision-makers on Friday, just hours after the team had tapped Schoen as its new general manager.

The Giants needed to conduct these preliminary interviews quickly. Had they not done so and if the Bills continue to win in the postseason they would not be able to speak with Daboll or Frazier until either their team was eliminated or after the Super Bowl. Having completed first-round interviews will allow the Giants to potentially speak with either or both for second-round interviews the week between the AFC Championship and Super Bowl, assuming the Bills advance that far.

Daboll and Frazier are the only known candidates whose teams are still playing.

Because of their relationships with Schoen, the former assistant general manager in Buffalo, it’s no surprise that Daboll and Frazier are among the Giants’ top candidates. Daboll is considered by many to be the favorite to land the job, but he’ll have competition.