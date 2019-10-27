The Detroit Lions defeated the Giants 31-26 on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019.

Devon Kennard of the Detroit Lions makes the hit on Daniel Jones of the Giants causing a fumble and touchdown recovery for the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Darius Slayton of the Giants catches a third quarter touchdown pass in front of Rashaan Melvin of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws the ball during the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Golden Tate of the Giants makes a catch in the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Golden Tate of the Giants tries to get around the tackle of Will Harris of the Detroit Lions after a first half catch at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a second half pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Saquon Barkley of the Giants looks for running room against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a second half pass against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meet after an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Detroit.

Saquon Barkley of the Giants avoids the tackle of Jarrad Davis of the Detroit Lions during a second half run at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Saquon Barkley of the Giants catches a fourth quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Saquon Barkley of the Giants tries to avoid the tackle of Tavon Wilson of the Detroit Lions during a first half run at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Trey Flowers of the Detroit Lions sacks Daniel Jones of the Giants during the fourth quarter of the game at Ford Field on October 27, 2019.

Giants tight end Rhett Ellison is tackled by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, defended by Giants free safety Antoine Bethea catches a 41-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.