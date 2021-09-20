Logan Ryan said the best way for the Giants’ defense to rebound from two "not good enough" performances to open the season is to "relax" and "do what we do."

Before that, though, they have to figure out what that is exactly.

"Establish what we do," Ryan said, correcting himself during his media availability on Monday. "We haven’t proved anything yet this year."

That part is accurate. The Giants have allowed 57 points in their two losses, including a drive for the game-winning field goal as time expired against Washington on Thursday.

"We’re pretty good on paper," Ryan said. "We have some pretty good players and coaches and we know that. We just have to go out there and perform."

The time for that is now, before the team’s 0-2 record begins to snowball and destroy the entire season that lies ahead of it.

"We need to do a better job of getting to our stuff and we need to do a better job this week," Ryan said. "I don’t want to say, ‘be patient.’ I think poise is the word. Have some poise. We’re not going to panic being 0-2, we’re not going to panic over losing a game by one point . . . Right now we have to find a way to make improvements and we have to find a way to pull out these games so we can stick with the division leaders."

Notes & quotes: TE Evan Engram (calf) participated in team drills on Monday and appeared unencumbered. Joe Judge said how he responds to the workout will determine his levels of participation in practices this week and whether he can make his 2021 debut on Sunday . . . RB Saquon Barkley (knee) was held out of most of the work on Monday to give him an extra day of rest after playing two games in five days coming back from a torn ACL … Judge said he is hopeful that G Shane Lemieux (knee) will play against this season but added that surgery is an option for the second-year projected starter.