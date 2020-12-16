Logan Ryan has always been a leader. This season he has found a new way to do so… in Pro Bowl voting.

The Giants safety has led the NFC in fan voting among free safeties for most of the online balloting process this season. With that element open through Thursday and the Pro Bowl rosters to be announced on Monday, Ryan has a very good chance at receiving a Pro Bowl nod for the first time in his eight-year career.

"I played my butt off at Tennessee for years and felt like I deserved it and didn’t get it," he said of the potential honor. "I love the fans for them to vote me as many times as they did. Making the Pro Bowl would be a huge accomplishment. I haven’t made it yet in my career and it’ll be a huge goal checked off my list."

Ryan signed with the Giants as a free agent just before the start of this season. He will be a free agent after this season, too, which makes having a Pro Bowl-caliber season both rewarding and timely.

Ryan has one sack, one interception, nine pass breakups and three forced fumbles this season, but said he believes his recognition comes not from those numbers but two other elements. One is playing in New York as opposed to Tennessee.

"The amount of eyes on me, playing here is something I embrace," he said. "I love the pressure cooker that New York City is with the lights always on you."

The other piece is the intangibles he brings to the team, something the Giants have embraced all season.

"I think [I’m] in first place by just being a team-first player," Ryan said. "I’m not really chasing stats, I’m trying to do whatever job the team asks me to do that week. I’m definitely trying to lead and inspire no matter what adversity I face this year on and off the field, no matter what our record states. I’m trying to give my best."

On Monday, he may be recognized as being among the best. And even though there is no actual Pro Bowl game this year, Ryan will gladly accept the accolade.

"It definitely will be a huge honor to be a Pro Bowl safety for the New York Giants," he said.

Notes & quotes: CB Darnay Holmes (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) was limited along with QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) … LB Blake Martinez, who missed practice time last week with a lower back injury but played last Sunday, was not on the injury report … DB Adrian Colbert was designated to return from injured reserve and began practicing. He’d been sidelined since Week 6 with a shoulder injury.