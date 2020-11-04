TODAY'S PAPER
How a Giants trainer may have saved Logan Ryan's wife's life

Logan Ryan said he's thankful he's part of

Credit: Matthew Swensen

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Logan Ryan’s decision to sign with the Giants at the start of this season has resulted in just one victory, but in recent days it paid off in much bigger ways.

The veteran safety on Wednesday told the story of how the Giants may have saved the life of his wife, Ashley.

Ryan said after Monday night’s game, while he was dealing with the soreness from a very physical game, she flew to the family’s home in Florida to vote.

"It was 1 a.m. and I was banged up after the game as well, and I was leaving the stadium," he said. "She was telling me about some pain she had in her stomach. She wanted to sleep it off. She was in extreme pain, but she said she’ll wait until the morning. I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms. He said: ‘No, she needs to go to the E.R.’"

She did and was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, when a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus.

"They ended up saving her," Ryan said. "That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the E.R. at 1 a.m. and could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there. That’s the type of organization we have here."

Ryan said Ashley and their two children are doing well now, he said. He also said he will remain with the team, even though Joe Judge gave him the green light to be in Florida with her.

"That’s who Joe is as a man and as a coach," Ryan said. "I know we care about X’s and O’s and winning and losing, but there are really good people here. That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here, there are really a lot of people behind the scenes that are working really hard for us to get wins. I’ll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and play for an organization like this because if that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today.

"I’m extremely grateful for this organization and for Joe," he added, "and for everyone to understand that there are things bigger than football, especially this year."

