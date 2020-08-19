Intensity increasing at Giants training camp

Wednesday’s practice was a light workout, a bit of a chance for the Giants to recover from the frantic physicality of the previous two days. Just how much are the players hammering away at each other? Tuesday night included tackling drills at full speed and live goal line plays.

Not that the players seemed to mind.

“It just feels good to get back playing football. It’s been too long," linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. "A lot of guys have gotten a little antsy. But now that we are out there with the pads on it’s time for real football and we get to see what each other has.”

Carter said it has “been a minute” since he participated in one-on-one, close-quarters tackling drills, but it certainly fits in with the mindset Joe Judge said he wanted to bring to the team. And the Giants are expected to get back to that kind of practicing on Thursday with some live scrimmaging on Friday.

“That’s the physicality and the difference that we’re trying to bring this year,” Carter said. “We’re trying to be physical, trying to embrace the culture, and just do what the coaches ask.”

NOTES & QUOTES: WR Golden Tate said he “definitely thought about” the possibility of opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus. “I talked to my wife and my family about it and we felt we wanted to play and we felt confident we could play the game safely as long as the NFL protected us and we went through the proper measurements to make sure we were safe,” the 31-year-old said. “I’m happy to be playing football and excited to be playing football.” Three Giants players chose to opt out of the season … WR Cody Core tore his Achilles late in Tuesday’s practice and was placed on injured reserve. Core figured to be a strong special teams player for the Giants this season and will be a big loss to their punt coverage team in particular … The Giants made the signing of K Graham Gano official after he cleared the COVID protocols and passed his physical.