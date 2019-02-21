The Bengals announced on Thursday the hiring of Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator, joining new head coach Zac Taylor, with whom Anarumo worked on the Dolphins staff.

Anarumo, 52, a Staten Island native, spent one year on Pat Shurmur’s staff with the Giants after serving as the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2017.

“He’s a great fit for what we want to build here in Cincinnati,” Taylor said in a news release.

Anarumo served as interim defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2015, but this is the first time he has been hired as an NFL coordinator. He was defensive coordinator at the Merchant Marine Academy from 1992 to 1994.

It was the second time in two days that the Giants’ defensive secondary was in the news. On Wednesday, ESPN reported that free agent safety Landon Collins had said goodbyes at the practice facility in anticipation of not returning to the team. But the Giants can retain his rights by using a franchise tag on him by March 5.