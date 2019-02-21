TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Lou Anarumo leaves Giants to be Bengals' defensive coordinator

New York Giants secondary coach Lou Anarumo at

New York Giants secondary coach Lou Anarumo at training camp on Monday, July 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Bengals announced on Thursday the hiring of Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator, joining new head coach Zac Taylor, with whom Anarumo worked on the Dolphins staff.

Anarumo, 52, a Staten Island native, spent one year on Pat Shurmur’s staff with the Giants after serving as the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2017.

“He’s a great fit for what we want to build here in Cincinnati,” Taylor said in a news release.

Anarumo served as interim defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2015, but this is the first time he has been hired as an NFL coordinator. He was defensive coordinator at the Merchant Marine Academy from 1992 to 1994.

It was the second time in two days that the Giants’ defensive secondary was in the news. On Wednesday, ESPN reported that free agent safety Landon Collins had said goodbyes at the practice facility in anticipation of not returning to the team. But the Giants can retain his rights by using a franchise tag on him by March 5.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Duke's Zion Williamson reacts after falling as his What does Zion do now? Knicks, NBAers give advice
Rangers forward Lias Andersson shoots the puck against Rangers call up Andersson
Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino throws a bullpen session Yanks' Ottavino impressive in simulated game
The Islanders' Nick Leddy, right, checks the Flames' Isles outplayed in chippy loss to Flames
Providence guard Drew Edwards lunges for a ball St. John's gets swept away by Providence
Emmanuel Mudiay of the Knicks looks on in Mudiay expected to play, but will it be at point guard?