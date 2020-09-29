TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants adding rookie Madre Harper to mix at cornerback, source confirms

Madre Harper poses for a headshot on Sunday,

Madre Harper poses for a headshot on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Credit: AP

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants are adding another candidate for their second cornerback spot.

Rookie Madre Harper will sign with the team off the Raiders practice squad, a source confirmed. NFL Network first reported the expected acquisition, noting that the Giants threw in a signing bonus to lure the cornerback.

Once he arrives, likely on Thursday after he clears COVID-19 protocols and takes his physical, Harper will likely be rolled into the rotation of players who are all trying to secure the job as the starter in the secondary. So far the Giants have used a rotation to fill that spot.

"(Isaac Yiadom) had a chance to play there the other day and played solid at times," secondary coach Jerome Henderson said on Tuesday. "A couple of things we could do better. Then Ryan Lewis got a shot to play a little bit. Those guys will be in the mix again this week."

The Giants began the season with Corey Ballentine there, but he was benched after allowing a touchdown in Week 2 against the Bears. Henderson said Yiadom will get the start this week, but that others will play as well.

Henderson said ideally the Giants would have already established continuity at the position opposite James Bradberry, the team’s top cornerback. "Yes, oh, you’d love to settle on one guy," he said.

As for Harper, Henderson said he knew little about him.

"I just found out from Coach Joe (Judge) that we had signed him," Henderson said. "Coach Joe took a look at him and really liked his physical skillsets and his demeanor as a player and thought he was a guy who we would benefit from having him on the roster. So I’m excited to work with him and get to know the kid."

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

A view of the ice at Nassau Coliseum Lamoriello: Isles 'definitely' playing at Coliseum in 2020-21
New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder against Jets receiver Crowder says he should be ready to go Thursday
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka walks on the Tanaka's future uncertain as Yanks begin postseason
Brett Gardner #11 of the Yankees celebrates his Gardner gets nod over Frazier for Yankees in Game 1
Offensive line coach Marc Colombo said, "We're thousands Giants OL coach says it's time to see line get better
Jets head coach Adam Gase walks out on Embattled Gase likes attitude, approach of winless Jets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search