The Giants are adding another candidate for their second cornerback spot.

Rookie Madre Harper will sign with the team off the Raiders practice squad, a source confirmed. NFL Network first reported the expected acquisition, noting that the Giants threw in a signing bonus to lure the cornerback.

Once he arrives, likely on Thursday after he clears COVID-19 protocols and takes his physical, Harper will likely be rolled into the rotation of players who are all trying to secure the job as the starter in the secondary. So far the Giants have used a rotation to fill that spot.

"(Isaac Yiadom) had a chance to play there the other day and played solid at times," secondary coach Jerome Henderson said on Tuesday. "A couple of things we could do better. Then Ryan Lewis got a shot to play a little bit. Those guys will be in the mix again this week."

The Giants began the season with Corey Ballentine there, but he was benched after allowing a touchdown in Week 2 against the Bears. Henderson said Yiadom will get the start this week, but that others will play as well.

Henderson said ideally the Giants would have already established continuity at the position opposite James Bradberry, the team’s top cornerback. "Yes, oh, you’d love to settle on one guy," he said.

As for Harper, Henderson said he knew little about him.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I just found out from Coach Joe (Judge) that we had signed him," Henderson said. "Coach Joe took a look at him and really liked his physical skillsets and his demeanor as a player and thought he was a guy who we would benefit from having him on the roster. So I’m excited to work with him and get to know the kid."