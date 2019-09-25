Pat Shurmur watched the Bears beat the Redskins on Monday night and came away with the same analysis as just about everybody on why Washington’s offense looked so dysfunctional.

“The pressure got to them just a little bit,” he said on Wednesday.

Four sacks and a steady push from the edges did seem to rattle quarterback Case Keenum.

The Giants do not have a player like Chicago’s Khalil Mack who can single-handedly provide that kind of impact, but in the past two weeks their pass rush has shown signs of blossoming. They have recorded seven sacks in the past three halves of play, with linebacker Markus Golden accounting for three of them.

“I thought our edge players last week had their best game,” Shurmur said. “Well, really their best half in terms of getting pressure. That’s what you need to have happen. Dexter Lawrence had his best game, too, which kind of creates pressure on the inside. We’ll just continue to get those guys better, and try to put the pressure we need on Case.”

Golden insisted he is not thinking about how he feels compared to 2016 when he had 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals, his last and only season with double digits in that category before he tore his ACL in 2017. Nor is he concerned about what having 3.0 sacks through three games projects to.

But when it comes to facing the Redskins, Golden said he believes the Giants have the personnel to be as disruptive as the Bears were.

“Of course I do,” he said. “We just have to keep working.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Notes & quotes: Besides Saquon Barkley (ankle), and four other Giants did not practice due to injury on Wednesday: LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring), LB Tae Davis (concussion), DT Olden Pierre (knee) and WR Russell Shepard (foot). WR Cody Latimer (concussion), WR Bennie Fowler (hamstring) and LB Lorenzo Carter (elbow) were limited … The Redskins played on Monday night and did not practice on Wednesday but projected that starting QB Case Keenum (foot) and G Brandon Scherff (ankle) would not have participated.