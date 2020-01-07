TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Matt Rhule finalizing deal to coach Carolina

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule during the Allstate

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Georgia on Jan. 1, 2020 in New Orleans. Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gardner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The head coaching candidate the Giants did not want to leave their building without the job on Tuesday never even made it in the door.

Matt Rhule, who has been atop the Giants’ list throughout the search to replace Pat Shurmur, reportedly is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Yahoo! Sports was first to report the agreement.

Rhule met with Panthers owner David Tepper at the now former Baylor coach’s home in Waco, Texas, on Monday and was scheduled to fly to New Jersey to meet with the Giants on Tuesday.

Those travel plans obviously changed.

Rhule is the second potential Giants head coach to be hired by another team without the Giants even getting a chance to speak with him. The Redskins hired Ron Rivera shortly after the season ended and now the Panthers have claimed Rhule. Another candidate who did interview with the Giants, Mike McCarthy, was hired by the Redskins.

All of which leaves the Giants at the altar.

The Giants are still scheduled to meet with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Wednesday, and they have interviewed Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge along with Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Martindale may be the new name at the top of the Giants’ list based on his impressive interview with the team in Baltimore on Saturday. The Giants also interviewed Cowboys defensive passing coordinator Kris Richard, but reports are that he may return to Dallas under McCarthy.

The Giants do not have any other known candidates on their slate. One other option may be to interview Jason Garrett, recently let go by the Cowboys and a former backup quarterback for the Giants.

The Giants and the Browns are the only teams in the NFL without a head coach.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

