On Wednesday, John Mara indicated he wished Eli Manning’s benching had been handled differently

But on Friday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said he had no regrets and that Mara was on board with how it all took place.

“I was up front and honest with Eli and I don’t have any regrets there,” McAdoo said in a terse exchange with reporters. Mara and he “were on the same page with how it was going to be handled.”

Pressed about Mara’s comments — the Giants co-owner said “Could we have done it differently? I guess you could argue that we could have” and added that he wasn’t blown away with how McAdoo announced the decision — McAdoo held steady.

“We were on the same page,” McAdoo repeated when asked about what appeared to be a miscommunication. Asked when he discussed it with Mara, McAdoo went back to the refrain: “We were on the same page.”

It has been a tumultuous week by any standard – one that included fans and current and former players blasting the decision to bench the face of the franchise in favor of Geno Smith.

Yet, after McAdoo was asked if he had spoken to Mara this week, he said he hadn’t spoken to him “recently.” He added that he wasn’t concerned about any possible crossed signals.

“No, I’m confident and comfortable with the way we communicate,” he said. “Open lines of communication.”