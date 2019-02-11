Giants add two defensive assistants to coaching staff

The Giants added two defensive assistants to their coaching staff, announcing on Monday the hiring of Mike Dawson as outside linebackers coach and Henry Baker as assistant defensive backs coach.

Dawson will be charged with improving the Giants’ outside pass rush the way he did in his one season at Nebraska last year when the Cornhuskers totaled 25 sacks in 2018, 11 more than the previous season. He has coached mostly at the college level but was with the Eagles from 2013 to 2015 when Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was there. Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern also was on that Eagles staff, and the two worked together at Boston College from 2009 to 2011 as well. Dawson replaces Rob Leonard, the Giants’ assistant linebackers coach from last year, who was hired by the Dolphins as their linebackers coach this offseason.

Baker was hired by Rutgers in January but relinquished that job for the Giants. He grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, and served in the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship in the training camps of the Detroit Lions in 2015 and the Giants in 2016. He replaces Deshea Townsend, the assistant defensive backs coach for the Giants in 2018. Townsend was recently named the Bears’ defensive backs coach.