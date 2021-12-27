What was it like for Mike Glennon to come off the bench?

Not entirely unusual.This was the 39th game of his career and the ninth time he has taken the field after starting the day as a backup. "You have to be ready at all times," he said.

So Glennon was cool with being the backup to starter Jake Fromm?

Not exactly. "I was disappointed," he said of the decision to start Fromm after Glennon started the previous three games. "I prepared all week. I was ready to go mentally. I take pride in being a professional in that circumstance."

Did Glennon show enough to start next week in Chicago?

No, but Fromm likely showed so little that Joe Judge won’t have much of a choice but to go back to Glennon against the Bears. Judge said he would do as he did this past week and evaluate the two quarterbacks in practice before making his decision.

What did Kadarius Toney give the Giants?

More than they probably expected. The wide receiver, who had not played since Nov. 22 because of quadriceps and oblique injuries and missed the last two weeks of practices on COVID/reserve, was cleared to return Friday and squeezed in one practice (in which he was limited) before leading the team with four catches for 28 yards. "There were some times when we were able to get him multiple plays in a row, which is something we weren’t sure about with him as far as his conditioning goes," Judge said.

What was the deal with that DeVonta Smith play that was, then wasn’t, then was ruled a touchdown?

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson called it "a communication lapse on our part" in a pool report. The 4-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Smith initially was called a touchdown on the field by referee Land Clark. After a brief consultation and expedited review with the in-stadium replay official, the call was changed to incomplete. Shortly after that, however, Anderson and the folks in New York saw replays that made them reconsider that decision.

"We just wanted to stop play and make sure we were looking at all of the angles and make sure that the rule was applied correctly," Anderson said. "By rule, if the toe comes down first and then the heel comes down in one continuous step, then it’s out of bounds. But if there’s any kind of a drag with the toe, then that toe drag gets credit for the second step, in this case."

What’s up at right tackle?

Korey Cunningham finished the game there — and likely will start next week — after Matt Peart left early with a sprained knee. Peart started in place of Nate Solder, who was placed on COVID/reserve Saturday. The Giants are so thin at offensive line that they called up former Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, who has spent a good part of this season on the Giants’ practice squad trying to reacclimate to football.

Did Wilson play?

No.

What’s gotten into Lorenzo Carter?

The linebacker had a strip-sack and a batted pass. In the last two games, he has three sacks, with two of them forcing fumbles. Coming back from a torn Achilles suffered a year ago, Carter said he feels as healthy now as he has all season. He will be a free agent after the season, and if he plays like this in the next two games, his future with the team, once seen as an inevitable departure, could become something the Giants will have to consider.