Mike Glennon joins Giants as backup to Daniel Jones, source confirms

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon before a game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Credit: AP/Zach Bolinger

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants are adding a backup quarterback who Daniel Jones can really look up to.

The 6-foot-7 Mike Glennon has agreed to terms with the Giants, a source confirmed after NFL Network first reported the contract pending a physical.

Glennon will join his sixth team in six seasons, having played last year for the Jaguars where he started five games. They were his first starts since 2017 when he was with the Bears.

In his eight-year career that began as a third-round pick of the Bucs, Glennon, 31, has played in 34 games with 27 starts, throwing 43 touchdowns against 25 interceptions.

He replaces Colt McCoy, who served as the Giants’ backup in 2020 and is now a free agent. McCoy started two games for the Giants last season when Jones was sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Glennon is the second free agent the Giants have signed this offseason with the primary job of backing up one of their premier offensive players. Earlier this week, they agreed to terms with Devontae Booker to serve as the second-string running back behind Saquon Barkley who is recovering from ACL surgery.

NOTES & QUOTES: Former Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland, who was with the Patriots last year before his season ended with a torn pectoral, reportedly will visit with the Giants as a free agent in the coming days. Copeland has seven career sacks in 66 games. He also reportedly has a visit planned with the Falcons. He could be part of a wide net the Giants seem to be casting to help improve their play at the outside linebacker position, an effort that included the signing of free agent Ifeadi Odenigbo on Wednesday. Odenigbo had 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons with the Vikings.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

