Who will play quarterback for Giants this week?

There’s a saying in the NFL that when you have two quarterbacks you actually have none. The Giants in the past month have pretty much shown they have no quarterbacks, so now they’ll have two.

Joe Judge would not say whether Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will start in Chicago on Sunday, but he did say he expects both will play in some kind of platoon system.

"As we go through the game plan we’re going to bracket some different things together if we think one thing is better for one guy, one is better for the other guy," Judge said on Wednesday. "We’ll see how they practice and how we’ll go into the game."

That would be a fairly unique approach to the position in the NFL.

"I’ve never actually had that, and I think it would create a challenge," Glennon said. "But if that’s what’s best for the team, that’s what we’ll be ready to do."

The decision comes after neither quarterback played well enough in last week’s loss to the Eagles to secure the majority of the upcoming game snaps. Fromm, in his first NFL start, was terrible (6-for-17, 25 yards, one interception). He was replaced by Glennon whose 17-for-27, 93-yard performance with an interception returned for a touchdown only served to emphasize why Fromm was given the start in the first place.

The Giants have lost all four of their games since Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury in a win over the Eagles on Nov. 28. Jones is on season-ending injured reserve.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One good offshoot of toggling between the two quarterbacks is allowing the young Fromm to be back in a game under more controlled circumstances rather than dwell on his failures. Get him back on the horse, so to speak.

"Anytime something doesn’t go your way, you want to respond," Fromm said. "I would love that opportunity to respond and go out and do better, get better, and ultimately to score some points and win a football game."

Easy there, buckaroo. Completing a few passes will be progress enough given the current state of play from the position. It may even earn one of them a chance to start and play the whole game in Week 18.

Notes & quotes: DL Dexter Lawrence tested positive and was placed on COVID/reserve, which even under the NFL’s shortened protocols requiring a five-day isolation period will rule him out for Sunday’s game. Three players did return to the team from COVID/reserve — CB Adoree’ Jackson, WR John Ross and special teamer Keion Crossen — while three others (S Julian Love, T Nate Solder, DL Danny Shelton) could return for the game if they are symptom-free ... Senior defensive assistant Jeremy Pruitt also entered COVID protocols this week ... The Giants had a long list of players listed as non-participants in a walk-through workout including RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), K Graham Gano (illness), WR Kadarius Tone (shoulder), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and C Billy Price (personal issue).