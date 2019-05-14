Mike Remmers, the latest and perhaps final piece in the current rebuild of the Giants’ offensive line, is officially on board.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has signed the 30-year-old veteran. Remmers' agreement with the team had been expected since he was waived by the Vikings in March and his agent announced an agreement on Saturday.

Remmers will step is as the Giants’ right tackle, completing an overhaul of the line that likely will include, from left tackle to right, Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Jon Halapio, Kevin Zeitler and Remmers.

Halapio is the only one who was on the Giants' roster under the previous regime of Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo. The Giants also have center Spencer Pulley who will compete with Halapio in training camp.

The Giants also signed defensive Freedom Akinmoladun, a rookie from Nebraska. He attended the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout. Kicker Joey Slye, signed after that minicamp, was waived. Defensive back Jacob Thienemen, who hurt his knee in the minicamp, was waived/injured.