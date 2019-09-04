The Giants’ retooled offensive line may have a significant problem for Sunday’s season opener at Dallas.

Projected starting right tackle Mike Remmers did not participate in practice on Wednesday, instead standing in the middle of the field without equipment and wearing a baseball cap.

It was the first full practice of the regular season.

Coach Pat Shurmur did not include Remmers among the potential practice absences when he met the media earlier in the morning, instead saying he would let the injury report “speak for itself.”

The Giants signed Remmers, 30, to a one-year, $2.5 million deal on May 14 after the six-year pro spent the past two seasons with the Vikings.

Overall, Remmers has started 71 regular season and playoff games the past five seasons.

The Giants’ first injury report of the regular season will be released later on Wednesday.

If Remmers is unable to play, the Giants may have to turn to rookie Nick Gates or second-year pro Chad Slade to fill in against the Cowboys.