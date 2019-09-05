Pat Shurmur said he is “not concerned” about starting right tackle Mike Remmers, who missed practice on Wednesday and was listed as limited on Thursday.

“You saw on the injury report that it was illness-slash-back,” Shurmur said of the reason given for Remmers’ absence on Wednesday. On Thursday he said it was “mostly illness.”

It’s still worth watching, though, with Remmers coming off back surgery. The Giants may have to monitor the 30-year-old’s reps in practices throughout the season to keep him physically ready to play in games. If he can’t play on Sunday, the Giants do not have many attractive options to replace him. Their depth chart lists Chad Slade and Eric Smith as backup tackles. Slade is a converted guard and Smith was recently claimed on waivers after being cut by the Jets.

“I’m confident that our backups, if they have to go in, will do a good job,” Shurmur said.

Clearly, though, he’d rather not have to find out.

Pollard on Giants' radar

The Giants may not see as much of Cowboys rookie RB Tony Pollard on offense now that Ekeziel Elliott is back with the team, but they figure they’ll get a good dose of him on special teams. Pollard was an accomplished kickoff returner at Memphis where he had seven returns for touchdowns. He hasn’t returned any in the preseason for the cowboys, but special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said the Giants “fully expect” to see him in that capacity on Sunday.

"Very explosive,” McGaughey said of Pollard. “He’s very, very talented. He hits it hard, straight and fast. He ran through some big holes at Memphis, but he ran all the way through them and went down and scored… I promise you, Tony Pollard is very talented.”

Bethea has advice for young G-men

The Giants could wind up starting two rookies on defense and counting on five to play significant snaps on Sunday against the Cowboys. Some, like Dexter Lawrence from Georgia, are used to big settings. Others, like Corey Ballentine from Division II Washburn University, are not.

Defensive co-captain Antonie Bethea, in his 13th year, was asked what advice he has for the young players heading into their first game on Sunday.

“Have fun,” he said. “A lot of these guys have played in front of more people in college than they will on Sunday, but then again, we’ll see who the ballers are. Don’t let the bright lights get to you too much. But go out there and have fun.”