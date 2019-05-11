The Giants have a new right tackle. Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur have a familiar one.

The Giants agreed to terms with veteran Mike Remmers, his agent announced on Twitter on Saturday, finalizing a long courtship that began in March when the 30-year-old was released by the Vikings.

Remmers played in Minnesota when Shurmur was the offensive coordinator there and in Carolina before that when Gettleman was the general manager there. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula also held the same position with the Panthers during Remmer's time in Carolina.

Remmers’ recovery from offseason back surgery held up the agreement until he was well enough to pass a physical.

Remmers started every game last season at right guard for the Vikings, but his agent noted that he will be returning to his “natural position” at right tackle. That will give the Giants a completely revamped offensive line from the one that ended the 2017 season. The projected starting five at this point appears to be Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Jon Halapio, Kevin Zeitler and Remmers.

The Giants had Chad Wheeler penciled in as their right tackle prior to this move. Wheeler and seventh-round draft pick George Asafo-Adjei likely will battle for the backup swing tackle job in training camp.

Remmers was signed by Gettleman and the Panthers off the Rams' practice squad in October 2014. He went on to start 37 regular-season games for the Panthers (24 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle) and was the right tackle on the team that reached Super Bowl 50, though he allowed two key strip-sacks to Broncos edge rusher and eventual Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

Remmers signed a five-year deal with the Vikings before the 2017 season. A concussion and a lower back injury limited Remmers to 11 starts at right tackle for the Vikings that year as they reached the NFC Championship game.