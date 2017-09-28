Scoring 96 points per game would be pretty nice. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan jokingly talked about that possibility on Thursday after his players finally put significant points on the board in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against the Eagles.

“Anytime you can score 24 points in a quarter, if we can average that for four quarters, that’s a little different game,” he said.

This is a team that hasn’t scored 30 or more points in any game since the 2015 season, so don’t hold your breath waiting for that big of an outburst. But Sullivan did say that the eruption against the Eagles gives him hope that the offense can be productive.

“We’re having a rough season, a difficult season offensively, and we are down 14-0 and we had some setbacks,” he said of Sunday’s scenario. “Yet that group had the grit, and the resolve, and the determination to keep playing and keep believing in one another . . . We came up short, we did not do enough to win, period. But the competitiveness and the character that we showed is certainly something we hope to build upon.”

Another line shift?

Guard Brett Jones, who has played most of the last two games at left guard, missed practice on Thursday with a hip injury. That could require another shuffling of the offensive line, which may be on its third starting group in four weeks Sunday.

“It never makes it easy, but nobody said it would be easy,” Ben McAdoo said of the lack of continuity. “They are working to jell together. We might have to move some spots.”

Giant steps

RB Orleans Darkwa (back) and RB Shane Vereen (calf) did not practice for a second straight day, making it more likely that rookie Wayne Gallman will see significant playing time in what would be his NFL debut . . . With LB Jonathan Casillas (ankle) and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) on the injury report, the Giants signed DE Nordly “Cap” Capi from their practice squad and LB Deontae Skinner, who was with them in training camp. To make room they placed LB J.T. Thomas (quad) on injured reserve for the third time in his three years with the Giants and waived FB Shane Smith.