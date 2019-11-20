TODAY'S PAPER
Giants are prepared for whomever Bears use at quaterback

By Tom Rock
Matt Nagy made clear who the starting quarterback of the Bears is.

“We want Mitch [Trubisky] to be our quarterback," Nagy said on Wednesday. “We want him to be out there as the starter.”

As for who the starting quarterback for the Bears is on Sunday when they host the Giants, that’s a different matter.

Trubisky was pulled from the Bears’ Sunday night game with what the team insists is a hip injury but many outside the team speculate to be more a reflection on his poor play. Nagy, the Bears’ coach, said Trubisky is “day to day.” Trubisky was a full practice participant on Wednesday.

If Trubisky cannot play — for whatever the reason — the Giants would face Chase Daniel. Last year the Giants beat the Daniel-led Bears in overtime.

“That’s why Chase is here, for these types of situations,” Nagy said. “We’re hoping that Mitchell can go, but Chase knows his role and we feel fortunate to have Chase.”

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said his team is preparing to play either quarterback.

“If [Daniel] is in there, I think their offense will remain the same to some degree,” Shurmur said. “We may get a little bit less zone-read, although they will do it in situations with whoever plays quarterback. But I think their concepts will remain the same.

“We have to defend the Chicago Bears offense regardless of who is playing quarterback.”

Notes & quotes: WR Sterling Shepard was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice but remains in the concussion protocol. Shepard has not played in a game since Oct. 6. CB Janoris Jenkins and LT Nate Solder are also in the protocol; Jenkins practiced fully and Solder was limited to non-contact reps. Shurmur indicated all three could be available on Sunday. “A lot of times they get cleared at the end of the week with the anticipation that they will be cleared,” Shurmur said. “I hope that’s clear.” …C Jon Halapio (hamstring) and RT Mike Remmers (back), both of whom missed the Jets game, were back and practiced fully.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

