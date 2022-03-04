INDIANAPOLIS – The Ravens have had an almost uninterrupted string of remarkably productive linebacker for most of this century going back to Ray Lewis and including Jamie Sharper, Bart Scott and C.J. Mosley. Yes, those players were talented and special, but they were also helped by a philosophy that utilized them in creative and aggressive ways.

It’s no surprise, then, that a young player such as Nakobe Dean from the University of Georgia was drawn to them.

"They’re somebody I watched and studied going through my time and development becoming a linebacker," Dean said on Friday.

Linebacker hasn’t been just a position on those Ravens defenses. It has been an identity.

And now it will be the Giants’ identity too.

With Don "Wink" Martindale making the move from long-time defensive coach and coordinator in Baltimore to the top general of the Giants’ defense, he brings with him that Ravens playbook, attitude and philosophy.

"We like to attack," Martindale said in an interview for Giants.com shortly after his hiring. "Pressure breaks pipes on these offenses. I just don't want to sit back and say, 'OK, let's see what you've got.' I want them to sit back and see what we have."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What he doesn’t have is a linebacker who can make it all work. At least not yet.

With Blake Martinez coming back from ACL surgery and, perhaps of more concern to the Giants right now, costing them over $14 million in salary cap space in 2022, there is no player on the current roster who seems suited to that role that Lewis, Scott and Mosley played in Baltimore.

There are, though, some at the Combine in Indianapolis who might.

Dean is one of them, a player who is a natural leader, intuitive decision-maker, and athletic enough to make plays all over the field.

"When you talk about the center of your defense and having that intelligence, the toughness, the leadership, he's got all that stuff in spades," NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He can cover. You see him mirror backs. He's a real crafty blitzer. In my notes I wrote that this guy does everything fast. There's nothing he does that isn't fast."

The one thing Dean lacks is size at 6-feet tall and 225 pounds.

"He's a top-10 player for me, but I know in talking to a lot of teams, they’re obsessed with trying to find the longer, rangier, off-the-ball linebackers," Jeremiah said. "They're looking for Darius Leonard, they're looking for Fred Warner, and I think some of that kind of dings Nakobe because he doesn't have that size and length."

There are players who fit that mold in this draft class and at this Combine, including Devin Lloyd from Utah (6-3, 235) and Brandon Smith from Penn State (6-4, 254). But that may not be the mold the Giants are looking to cast from these days.

The Giants may not see Dean as a fit for their fifth or seventh overall picks – he’s projected as a mid to late first-rounder and won’t be participating in workouts at the Combine. But if they trade back he would bring better value. They also have the 36th overall pick near the top of the second round to potentially make him a Day Two selection if enough teams are turned off by his lack of size.

The Giants have not drafted a linebacker in the first round since Carl Banks in 1984. Baltimore, by contrast, has taken six in 28 total first-round picks since 1996.

Two years ago, when Martindale was still in Baltimore running the defense, the Ravens drafted Patrick Queen in the first round to carry on their middle linebacker tradition. While he hasn’t lived up to that mantle just yet, his measurables are close to what Dean brings.

"Turn on the tape," Dean said when asked about his lack of size.

Anyone who does will see a guy who makes plays and leads a defense.

They’ll see what Dean saw when he started refining his position by pulling up tape of old and current Ravens games, absorbing a mentality that has now migrated north to the Giants.