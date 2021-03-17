TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants' Nate Solder signs new deal that lowers his salary and cap hit

Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder blocks Redskins defensive

Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder blocks Redskins defensive tackle Treyvon Hester during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 29. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants are bringing back their oldest offensive lineman on what they are calling a "new" contract.

Nate Solder, who opted out from the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns regarding the health of his family and was already under contract for 2021 and 2022, signed the deal on Wednesday. It will lower his salary this year from roughly $10.5 million to about $4 million and, more important for the Giants, reduce his salary-cap hit from $16.5 million to around $10 million.

That salary and obligation are more in line with the role Solder figures to play in 2021, which is a swing tackle who will compete with second-year player Matt Peart for the starting right tackle job. When the Giants signed Solder as a free agent two years ago to make him the highest paid at the position at the time, he was entrenched as their starting left tackle. Andrew Thomas, who played all 16 games at that position in 2020 as a rookie, is expected to remain at left tackle.

The new Solder deal pretty much completes the financial housekeeping the Giants set out to accomplish before the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they signed defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a three-year contract that reduced his salary-cap hit from over $19 million under the franchise tag to around $11 million.

Solder, who will turn 33 before the season, joins a line that has a lot of young players including Thomas and Peart, guards Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux, and center Nick Gates. The Giants parted ways with their only other established veteran in that group this offseason, releasing guard Kevin Zeitler. He has since signed with the Ravens.

The Giants also formally announced the re-signing of wide receiver C.J. Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter on Wednesday. All were due to become free agents at the start of the league year.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Gerrit Cole describes how good he felt in Detroit Tigers | Cole on spring start vs. Tigers
Islanders fans celebrate a second-period goal by Josh Lamoriello excited to have fans back in Coliseum now
Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders Isles' Anders Lee done for the season
Francisco Lindor discusses his ongoing contract extension negotiations Mets' Francisco Lindor talks extension talks
The Knicks' Julius Randle, left, battles for the Knicks unable to hold back 76ers, fall below .500
Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom held the Astros to Mets notes: Hiding deGrom?; Carrasco latest
Didn’t find what you were looking for?