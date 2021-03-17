The Giants are bringing back their oldest offensive lineman on what they are calling a "new" contract.

Nate Solder, who opted out from the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns regarding the health of his family and was already under contract for 2021 and 2022, signed the deal on Wednesday. It will lower his salary this year from roughly $10.5 million to about $4 million and, more important for the Giants, reduce his salary-cap hit from $16.5 million to around $10 million.

That salary and obligation are more in line with the role Solder figures to play in 2021, which is a swing tackle who will compete with second-year player Matt Peart for the starting right tackle job. When the Giants signed Solder as a free agent two years ago to make him the highest paid at the position at the time, he was entrenched as their starting left tackle. Andrew Thomas, who played all 16 games at that position in 2020 as a rookie, is expected to remain at left tackle.

The new Solder deal pretty much completes the financial housekeeping the Giants set out to accomplish before the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they signed defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a three-year contract that reduced his salary-cap hit from over $19 million under the franchise tag to around $11 million.

Solder, who will turn 33 before the season, joins a line that has a lot of young players including Thomas and Peart, guards Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux, and center Nick Gates. The Giants parted ways with their only other established veteran in that group this offseason, releasing guard Kevin Zeitler. He has since signed with the Ravens.

The Giants also formally announced the re-signing of wide receiver C.J. Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter on Wednesday. All were due to become free agents at the start of the league year.