Eli Manning said he’ll be able to play this week despite a neck injury that required him to get X-rays after the game on Sunday.

“I’m feeling good,” Manning said on Monday during his weekly radio appearance on WFAN. “It’s not going to be a problem.”

In the final minute of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Manning completed a short pass to Shane Vereen. After he threw the ball, though, he was hit by defensive end Joey Bosa and as he went to the ground his head knocked into the left knee of Ereck Flowers. His head snapped to the side and he looked shaken as he came to his feet before finishing the game.

Manning said on Sunday that he did not suffer nor was he evaluated for a concussion.

Manning has started 204 consecutive regular-season games for the Giants, a streak that goes back to 2004. He sounded confident in adding number 205 to that list this weekend in Denver.

“There is always some soreness and different things after games,” Manning said, “but I should be ready to go for practice on Wednesday and we’ll be fine.”

McAdoo ignoring hot seat

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Ben McAdoo said he is not interested in speculating about his job security which becomes an issue with the Giants’ 0-5 start. “Everyone is disappointed, I am aware of it,” he said when asked if he has had any conversations with Giants ownership as the team’s struggles have mounted. “Everyone is irritated, I am aware of it. But my focus right now is trying to help with the personnel department to field a football team this week to give us a chance to prepare and win.”

Giant steps

Not all of the injuries the Giants sustained on Sunday were to offensive players. LB Jonathan Casillas (burner) and S Landon Collins (sprained ankle) are both being called “day-to-day” by the Giants . . . Before his injury Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr.’s five catches gave him 313 from Eli Manning in his career. That ties Hakeem Nicks for the most ever from Manning.