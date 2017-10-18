The Giants spotted the rest of the league a month and a half, but after posting their first win of the season on Sunday, many of them still believe there is time to salvage this season.

“It’s never too late, it’s never too late,” linebacker B.J. Goodson told Newsday. “It’s only too late for the weak-minded. We just have to keep the ball rolling.”

Rolling uphill. The 1-5 Giants are firmly entrenched in last place in the NFC East, four games behind the first-place Eagles with a loss to them already in the books. They trail every team in the NFC but one – the winless 49ers – in the race for the wild card spots.

They’ll have to climb that mountain without Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, too.

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh said last week that he was holding out hope of making a run. He noted that other teams sometimes get hit hard by injuries the way the Giants did, and that seemed to happen to the Packers this weekend with the loss of Aaron Rodgers. That, theoretically, could clear one of the playoff contenders out of the way.

For the Giants to maintain this sudden burst of optimism, they have to keep winning. You’ll hear a lot about “stacking successes” this week from the team, the Giants’ buzz word for building on the things they do well. And maybe there will even be a few players who will look up ahead of them and plot a course to the playoffs. With five losses, they can probably only afford to lose two of their final 10 games to give themselves a chance.

That’s what they have right now. A chance. And that’s all they can embrace.