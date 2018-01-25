If the Giants want a position coach who can coddle Odell Beckham Jr., they’ve turned to the right man. Tyke Tolbert has done that before.

“I played college ball with Odell’s dad [Odell Beckham Sr.] at LSU, and I went to school with his mom, Heather [Van Norman], at LSU,” Tolbert told The Courier of Montgomery County (Texas) this week, confirming that he’s agreed to be the new wide receivers coach on Pat Shurmur’s staff with the Giants. “I told Odell when he was born, I held him as a baby outside of our dorm at LSU.”

That, of course, was 25 years ago. Beckham has grown into an NFL superstar – albeit one with a penchant for headline-grabbing distractions – and is probably the most important player on the Giants’ roster. He’s coming off a season in which he missed most of the games with a fractured ankle and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

It will be Tolbert’s job to make sure all of that goes smoothly (although the Giants will not formally announce their staff until a later date). Tolbert, who spent the last seven seasons with the Broncos, also has family connections with another young Giants receiver: Sterling Shepard.

“When I left Conroe High School, I took some official visits before I decided I was going to LSU,” Tolbert told his hometown paper. “One of my official visits was the University of Oklahoma, and when I went there, his dad, Derrick Shepard, was my host. He showed me around the University of Oklahoma the whole weekend.”

Staff filling up

If you had Bill McGovern as the only positional coach to remain on the Giants’ staff under Pat Shurmur, congratulations. McGovern, who served as linebackers coach under Ben McAdoo for the past two seasons, will be back with the Giants in 2018, according to the Sporting News. McGovern coached with Shurmur in Philadelphia from 2013 to 2015, so the two have a connection.

The Sporting News also reported that the Giants are hiring Lou Anarumo as their defensive backs coach and Gary Emanuel as defensive line coach. Anarumo is a Staten Island product who coached at the United States Merchant Marine Academy on Long Island in the 1990s. He’s since been a defensive backs coach for the Dolphins. Emanuel has been the defensive line coach for the Colts since 2012.