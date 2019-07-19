Fans guide to Giants training camp

Report dates: Rookies July 22; veterans July 24. First practice July 25.

Where: Practices held at Quest Diagnostics Training Center at the MetLife Sports Complex.

When: There are 10 sessions open to fans: July 25, 27-31 and Aug. 2 all at 2:45 p.m.; and Aug. 6 and 11-13 at 10:45 a.m.

Admission: No charge, but the complimentary reserved tickets needed for each session are no longer available. A limited number of walk-up tickets are available daily on a first-come, first-served basis. Gates open one hour before each session. Sessions are family friendly and alcohol-free, inside and outside the Training Camp area. Fans subject to security screening. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Parking: Parking (Lot K) is free and opens two hours prior to start of practice.

Amenities: Restroom facilities, concessions, cooling tents and a free kids' activity area.

Autographs: After practice, players will sign for the first 400 kids (age 12 and under) behind the Kids' Zone area. Kids should visit the sign-up table with a guardian upon arriving at the practice to get a wristband (first-come, first-served) needed to obtain an autograph.

Kids' Zone: Big Blue Kids' Zone features games, face painting and inflatables.

GIANTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: vs. Jets, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16: vs. Bears, MetLife Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 22: at Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29: at Patriots, Gillette Stadium, 7:30 p.m.