Giants place Richburg on IR, promote CB Tim Scott

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo joked during the week that the Giants were so thin at cornerback he might have to play a few snaps against the Rams. They came up with an alternate plan, but it could mean the end of one player’s tenure with the team.

The Giants place C Weston Richburg on injured reserve Saturday with a concussion that has kept him sidelined since Oct. 1. Richburg, a second-round pick in 2014, was once considered to be a cornerstone of the Giants’ rebuilding of their offensive line. Now, as he heads to free agency this offseason, he may have played his final game for the team.

Richburg had missed just one game in his career before the concussion. Brett Jones has been playing center since Richburg’s injury.

The designation allowed the Giants to promote CB Tim Scott to the active roster from the practice squad. The Giants suspended CB Janoris Jenkins this week and CB Donte Deayon is questionable with an ankle injury suffered in Thursday’s practice.

Scott entered the NFL in 2015 but has not played in any regular-season games.