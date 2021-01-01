Before anyone does any potential scoreboard watching on Sunday, the Giants and Cowboys undoubtedly were doing some injury-report watching on Friday. That news was not all good.

Ten Eagles players were ruled out for Sunday night’s game against Washington. The Giants-Dallas winner will need Philadelphia to win in order to clinch the NFC East title. The Eagles were eliminated from contention because of their loss to the Cowboys last week.

The players who will not participate for the Eagles include some important pieces, including Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Duke Riley and Richard Rodgers.

That will make it hard for Philadelphia to fulfill the goal set by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who said earlier in the week that he wanted Lincoln Financial Field to be a "no-hat" zone.

"We can't let opponents put division-win hats on at the Linc," Schwartz said of playing spoiler against Washington. "There's a lot of pride in that, and all our focus has to be [on] accomplishing that this week."

As for Washington, which takes the division with a win no matter what else happens on Sunday, top quarterback Alex Smith is "questionable," coach Ron Rivera said on Friday, and was limited in practice the last two days.

As a precaution, Washington added undrafted rookie quarterback Steven Montez to their active roster. If Smith is unable to play because of the calf injury that kept him out last week, Taylor Heinicke will start and Montez will be the backup.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) and running back Antonio Gibson (toe) also were listed as questionable by Washington.

The Giants and Cowboys have their own injuries to deal with, though in the Giants’ case not nearly as many as they’ve been dealing with recently. Quarterback Daniel Jones, tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and safety Jabrill Peppers, all of whom appeared on the injury report during the week, did not receive a game-day designation on Friday, indicating they all will play. The Giants did rule out fullback Eli Penny for a second straight week with a non-COVID-19 illness, wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) is doubtful and linebacker Cam Brown (illness) is questionable.

The Cowboys listed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee) as out. They also added safety Darian Thompson (a former Giant) and defensive lineman Justin Hamilton to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and neither of them will play on Sunday.